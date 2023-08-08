Q2 2023 Nyxoah SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Nyxoah's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



Now I'd like to hand -- I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mikaela Kirkwood, Investor Relations and Communications Manager.



Mikaela Kirkwood - Nyxoah S.A. - Corporate Communication & IR Manager



Thank you. Good afternoon and good evening, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the second quarter of 2023. I am Mikaela Kirkwood, Investor Relations and Communications Manager at Nyxoah. Participating from the company today will be Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer; and Loic Moreau, Chief Financial Officer.



During the call, we will discuss our operating activities and review our second quarter financial results released after U.S. market closed today, after which we will host a question-and-answer session. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our web