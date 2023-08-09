Nyxoah SA at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Bill Plovanic - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst



Thank you for joining us at Canaccord's 43rd Annual Global Growth Conference. I'm Bill Plovanic, one of the Canaccord senior medical technology analysts. We're excited to host Nyxoah, and with us today from Nyxoah is Olivier Taelman, CEO, and LoÃ¯c Moreau, CFO. We're going to do a presentation, followed by a Q&A when we're -- after the presentation. And with that, I'll hand the podium over to Olivier.



Olivier Taelman - Nyxoah SA - CEO



Okay, thank you, and thank you for having us and inviting Nyxoah to the conference. The Nyxoah story is a story that is a story of neuromodulation in the field of obstructive sleep apnea. So I already can go to the first slide, and we like to call it Nyxoah's blueprint for success, or I'd like to refer to this as the trinity for success in medtech. In fact, there are three key pillars.



One is you need to have an existing and a large market. If we look at obstructive sleep apnea, I think it's obvious that the market is huge. We see, in the US alone, a $10 billion opp