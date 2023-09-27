Sep 27, 2023 / 01:45PM GMT

Good morning. My name is Ross Osborn. I'm the medtech life science tools and diagnostics analyst at Cantor. And today, we have Olivier Taelman, CEO of Nyxoah.



Thank you for being here. So starting off, would you just provide a brief background on yourself?



Yes, brief background on myself. So as you can hear by my accent, I'm non-US. I'm coming from Belgium, Flemish speaking, studied biology, started working in the pharmaceutical industry for roughly 12 years. Eli Lilly was my first company, then Sanofi Aventis; switched into the medtech space, joining Medtronic. I was, for almost 11 years at Medtronic, always in neuromodulation, leading the European business.



After Medtronic, switched to Stryker Neurovascular, and then decided to leave the corporate life to go into the startup environment w