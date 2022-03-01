Q4 2021 Outbrain Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Outbrain's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, and we have allocated 1 hour for prepared remarks and Q&A. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Jason Kiviat. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Jason Kiviat - Outbrain Inc. - Senior Director of FP&A and IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Outbrain's fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. Joining me on the call today, we have Outbrain's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Yaron Galai; Co-CEO, David Kostman; and CFO, Elise Garofalo.



During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. These risk factors are discussed in detail in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as updated in our subsequ