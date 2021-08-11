Q2 2021 Oblong Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Oblong Incorporated second-quarter 2021 earnings results call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Brett Maas, Hayden IR. Please go ahead.



Brett Maas - Hayden IR, Inc. - IR



Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome everybody to today's call. Hosting the call today are Oblong's Chairman and CEO, Peter Holst; and CFO, David Clark.



Please be aware that some of the comments made during our call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Statements about our beliefs and expectations containing words such as may, could, would, will, should, believe, expect, anticipate, and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements.



These statements involve risks and uncertainties regarding our operations and our future results that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. In addition, today's call includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of such measures to