Q1 2022 Oblong Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hosting the call today are Oblong's President and CEO, Peter Holst; and CFO, David Clark.



Please be aware some of the comments made during today's call may contain forward-looking statements within the meanings of federal securities laws. Statements about our beliefs and expectations containing words such as may, could, would, will, should, believe, expect, anticipate and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties regarding our operations and our future results that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations.



In addition, today's call includes non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of such measures to GAAP measures is contained in the press release issued today. We encourage you to review the safe harbor statement and risk factors contained in the company's earnings release and filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports that identify specific risk factors that may also cause actual results or eve