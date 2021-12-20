Dec 20, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Emma, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Optical Cable Corporation Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mr. Palash. You may begin.
Aaron Palash - Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher - MD
Thank you. Good morning, and thank you all for participating on Optical Cable Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call. By this time, everyone should have a copy of the earnings press release issued earlier today. You can also visit occfiber.com for a copy.
On the call with us today are Neil Wilkin, President and Chief Executive Officer of OCC; and Tracy Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of Optical Cable Corporation may differ materially due to a number of factors and
Q4 2021 Optical Cable Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 20, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...