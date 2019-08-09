Aug 09, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Please note, this event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Jill Hewitt, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.



Jill Apito Hewitt - OceanFirst Financial Corp. - Senior VP & IR Officer



Thank you, Allison. Good afternoon. I'm Jill Hewitt, Senior Vice President and Investor Relations Officer at OceanFirst Financial Corp. Before we begin, I want to remind you that any of our remarks today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Please refer to Slide 2 of our investor presentation and our other public filings including the Risk Factors section in our 10-K, where you will find examples of factors that could cause results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For any forward-looking statements made in this presentation or in any related documents, OceanFirst, Two River Bancorp and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. claim the protection of the safe har