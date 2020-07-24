Jul 24, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the OceanFirst Financial Corp. earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jill Hewett. Please go head.
Jill Apito Hewitt - OceanFirst Financial Corp. - Senior VP & IR Officer
Good morning, and thank you all for joining us. I'm Jill Hewitt, Senior Vice President and Investor Relations Officer at OceanFirst Financial Corp. We will begin this morning's call with our forward-looking statement disclosure.
Please remember that many of our remarks today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Refer to our press release and other public filings, included in the risk factors in our 10-K, where you will find factors that could cause results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
Thank you. And now I will turn the call over to our host this morning, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Maher.
Christopher D. Maher - OceanFirst Financial Corp. - Chairman, President & CEO
Q2 2020 OceanFirst Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...