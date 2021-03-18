Q4 2020 Ocugen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Ocugen Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Lisa DeScenza, Vice President of Integrated Communications at LaVoie Health Science to introduce the Ocugen team.



You may begin.



Lisa DeScenza - VP of Integrated Communications - LaVoie Health Science



Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome you to our conference call. With me today are Ocugen's Chairman and CEO, Dr. Shankar Musunuri; and our CFO and Head of Corporate Development, Sanjay Subramanian.



Earlier this morning, Ocugen issued a press release including a business update and full year 2020 financial results. We encourage listeners to review the press release, which is available on the Ocugen website at www.ocugen.com. This call is also being recorded and a replay wi