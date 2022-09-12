Sep 12, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright & Co. - Managing Director, Senior Healthcare Analyst



Good afternoon and thanks for joining us to have a conversation with Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. Ocugen is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that employ health and offer hope for patients across the globe.



The company's lead program in gene therapies, OCU400, is currently in the clinic. Additionally, the company has also entered into a development and commercial agreement with an Indian pharma, Bharat Biotech, to commercialize their whole-variant inactivated COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin.



Covaxin currently has been approved under an EUA in India. The company has regulatory applications for marketing Covaxin in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Additionally, Ocugen recently initiated a clinical program with NeoCart that currently has RMAT designation. So to learn about the deep pipeline of Ocugen, let's get started with Shankar.



Shankar, glad to see you, and I appreciat