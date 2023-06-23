Ocugen Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 23, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Shankar Musunuri - Ocugen, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, CEO & Co-founder



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to officially call the reconvened meeting to order and welcome all of you again to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Ocugen, Inc. As you know, this meeting was originally convened at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on June 9, 2023. At that time, as there was not a sufficient number of votes represented at the meeting in person or by proxy to constitute a quorum, we announced the adjournment of the meeting until today.



This annual meeting is being held virtually in an effort to make the meeting as accessible as possible to our shareholders. We believe this format enables maximum shareholder participation by offering our shareholders the same opportunities t