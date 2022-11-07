Q3 2022 Ocular Therapeutix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ocular Therapeutics Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand it over our conference to your speaker today, Donald Notman, the CFO. Go ahead, Donald.



Donald Notman - Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.



This afternoon, after the close, we issued a press release providing an update on the company's product development programs and details of the company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The press release can be accessed on the Investors portion of our website at investors.ocutx.com.



Leading the call today will be Antony Mattessich, our President and Chief Executive Officer; who will provide an update on our pipeline developments and the commercial progress of DEXTENZA.



Also spea