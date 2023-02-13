Feb 13, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Donald Notman - Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Olivia. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our conference call to discuss the interim 10 months results from our U.S.-based Phase I clinical trial of OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD. The press release that we issued on Saturday and the slide deck with the interim results can be accessed on the Investors portion of our website at investors.ocutx.com.



Leading the call today will be Anthony Mattessich, our President and Chief Executive