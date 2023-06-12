Jun 12, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Ocular Therapeutix conference call announcing 12-month data from the U.S.-based Phase I clinical trial evaluating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD.
(Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this call may be recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Antony Mattessich, Chief Executive Officer. You may begin.
Antony Mattessich - Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Well, hello, and thanks for attending the Ocular Therapeutix press conference for our 12-week top line data or OTX-TKI. Let me start first by emphasizing how encouraged and excited we are with this data as it continues to support our product's profile and the potential to set the standard of care of durability in wet AMD, which is the highest unmet need in the space.
I'll be very brief and get directly to Dr. Arshad Khanani. Transitioning to Arshad is important not only because the he will be presenting the data, but also because Arshad is our largest enroller, has by far the most clinical experience treating patients
Ocular Therapeutix Inc To Discuss the 12-Month Data Transcript
Jun 12, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...