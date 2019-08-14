Q2 2019 OncoCyte Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Glenn Garmont - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD



Thank you, Stacy, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for this afternoon's conference call to discuss OncoCyte's second quarter 2019 financial results and recent operating highlights.



Before turning the call over to Ronnie Andrews, OncoCyte's President and Chief Executive Officer, I'd like to remind you that during today's conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. Any statements that are not historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as will, believes, plans, antic