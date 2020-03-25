Q4 2019 OncoCyte Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the OncoCyte Corporation Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Bob Yedid, Managing Director at LifeSci Advisors. Thank you. You may begin.



Robert A. Yedid - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD



Thank you, Doug, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for today's conference call to discuss Oncocyte's fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and recent operating highlights. If you have not seen today's financial results press release, please visit Oncocyte's website at www.oncocyte.com.



Before turning the call over to Ronnie Andrews, Oncocyte's President and Chief Executive Officer, I would like to remind you that during this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding the future events. Any statements that are not historical fact including, but not limited to, statements that