OncoCyte Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 17, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello. And welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of OncoCyte. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Cavan Redmond, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Redmond, the floor is yours.



Cavan M. Redmond - OncoCyte Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you very much. Hello, everybody. And welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of OncoCyte Corporation. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, this year's meeting is being held as a hybrid meeting, meaning that in addition to holding the meeting at the company's offices for any shareholders wishing to attend the meeting in person, we've also made arrangements to hold the meeting online for those shareholders and participants who prefer to attend remotely. We really do appreciate your flexibility and understanding given the highly unusual circumstances we all face in 2020, and I look forward to welcoming you to next year's meeting in person.



The OncoCyte team continues to stay f