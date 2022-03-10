Q4 2021 OncoCyte Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the OncoCyte Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Troy Williams of LifeSci Advisors. You may begin.



Troy Williams;LifeSci Advisors;IR -



Thank you, Kyle, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for today's conference call to discuss OncoCyte's fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results and recent operating highlights. If you have not seen today's financial results, press releases, please visit the Investors page on the company's website.



Before turning the call over to Ronnie Andrews, OncoCyte's President and Chief Executive Officer, I would like to remind you that during this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. Any statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review the company's SEC filings, including, without limitat