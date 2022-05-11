Q1 2022 OncoCyte Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the OncoCyte Corporation First Quarter of 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to [Mr. Tek Sim] of Investor Relations.



Unidentified Participant -



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for today's conference call to discuss OncoCyte's first quarter 2022 financial results and recent operating highlights.



If you have not seen today's financial results press releases, please visit the company's website on the Investors page. Before turning the call over to Ronnie Andrews, OncoCyte's President and Chief Executive Officer, I would like to remind you that during this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. Any statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements.



We encourage you to review the company's SEC filings, including, without limitation, the company's Form 10-K and 10-Q, which identifies the risks -- t