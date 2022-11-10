Q3 2022 OncoCyte Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the OncoCyte conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results. Today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Caroline Corner, Westwicke Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Caroline V. Corner - Westwicke Partners, LLC - MD



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for today's conference call to discuss OncoCyte's third quarter 2022 financial results. If you have not seen today's financial results press release, please visit the company's website on the Investors page.



Joining me on today's call are Ronnie Andrews, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Anish John, Chief Financial Officer.



I would like to remind you that during this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. Any statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review the company's SEC filings, including, without limitation, the company's Form 10-K and 10-Q, wh