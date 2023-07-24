OncoCyte Corp Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 24, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the OncoCyte Special Meeting of Shareholders. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The meeting is about to begin.
Andrew Arno - OncoCyte Corporation - Independent Chairman
Good morning. On behalf of OncoCyte Corporation, I would like to thank you for participating in our Special Meeting of Shareholders. I am Andrew Arno, Chairman of the Board of Directors. And in accordance with the company's bylaws, I will be presenting over this special meeting.
As you may be aware, the special meeting was originally intended to be held on Friday, July 21, 2023. At the time the meeting was scheduled to be commenced, in accordance with the authority granted to me as Chairman and pursuant to applicable provisions of the company's bylaws, the special meeting was postponed before it was commenced and without any business being conducted to allow the company to time to solicit additional proxies with respect to the approval of the proposals.
The company notified shareholders the postponement of the special
Jul 24, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
