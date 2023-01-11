Outset Medical Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 11, 2023 / 07:15PM GMT

That's quite an introduction, thank you. [Barry] I love it. It's sufficient. It only consumed 15 seconds. So thanks for the time back. I don't really have much more to add about my own introduction, but I am happy to be here. I am the Chair and CEO of Outset, and thanks to JPMorgan for including us this year. Really excited to share the story with you guys.



As a reminder, you've heard it a billion times during the conference, I will be making -- I might be making some forward-looking statements. Encourage you to look at our public filings with the SEC for more information on the risks and uncertainties around those. More important, Outset is a high-growth MedTech company focused on transforming dialysis from the hospital to the home through a technology we call Tablo. There's a lot to transf