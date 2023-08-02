Q2 2023 Outset Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

James S. Mazzola - Outset Medical, Inc. - Head of IR



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings call. Here with me today are Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Nabeel Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer.



During the call, we will discuss our second quarter 2023 operational and financial results and host a question-and-answer session. We issued a news release after the close of market today and updated our investor presentation, both of which can be found on the Investor Relations pages of outsetmedical.com. This call is being recorded and will be archived in the Investors section of our website.



