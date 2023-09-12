Sep 12, 2023 / 06:55PM GMT

Andrew Christopher Ranieri - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Thank you, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. I'm Drew Ranieri, one of the medical device analysts here. It's my pleasure today to have Outset Medical with us. And from the company, we have CEO, Leslie Trigg, and CFO, Nabeel Ahmed.



Before we get started, quick disclosure, but for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website. If you have any questions, please reach out to your sales rep.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity AnalystWith that, let's kind of dig in here. To start maybe on the GLP-1 kind of debate, it's been kind of an inbound that we've been getting more frequently in med tech and even more so in dialysis. So there's a building view out there that kidney failure and dialysis could even be disrupted from some of the derivative effects of GLP-1s. But it would be great to kind of hear the house view from Outset on how you're thinking about maybe potential disr