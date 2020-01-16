Omnicell Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 16, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is [Sridikhar Sana], and I'm part of the investment banking team at JPMorgan. It is my pleasure to introduce you to our next presenting company, Omnicell. Our speakers will be Randall Lipps, Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer and Founder; and Peter Kuipers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you.



Randall A. Lipps - Omnicell, Inc. - Founder, Executive Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you and welcome. Before I start, just a couple of points to make. I'll begin the presentation today by providing an overview of the business, and then I'll turn it over to Peter, our CFO, who will take us through the long-term financial framework.



Our presentation and Q&A today will include forward-looking statements regarding our products, strategy, long-term financial framework, and are subject to risk and uncertainties. In addition, our discussion of the long-term financial framework will include non-GAAP financial measures. The usual cautions and disclaimers for forward-looking stat