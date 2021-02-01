Q4 2020 Omnicell Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Omnicell Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Kathleen Nemeth. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Kathleen Nemeth - Omnicell, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Omnicell Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Call. On the call with me today are Randall Lipps, Omnicell Founder, Chairman, President and CEO; Scott Seidelmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Peter Kuipers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This call will include forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. For a more detailed description of the risks that impact these forward-looking statements, please refer to the information in our press release today, in the Omnicell annual report on Form 10-K filed with the S