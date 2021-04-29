Q1 2021 Omnicell Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Kathleen Nemeth - Omnicell, Inc. - VP of IR



Kathleen Nemeth - Omnicell, Inc. - VP of IR

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Omnicell First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call. On the call with me today are Randall Lipps, Omnicell's Chairman, President, CEO and Founder; Scott Seidelmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Peter Kuipers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.