Q1 2022 Omnicell Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Kathleen Nemeth - Omnicell, Inc. - SVP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Omnicell First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, CEO and Founder; Scott Seidelmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Peter Kuipers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This call will contain forward-looking statements including statements related to financial projections or other statements regarding Omnicell's plans, objectives, expectations, targets or outlook that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.




