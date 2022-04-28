Apr 28, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Omnicell First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And please be advised that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
And now at this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Ms. Kathleen Nemeth, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.
Kathleen Nemeth - Omnicell, Inc. - SVP of IR
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Omnicell First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, CEO and Founder; Scott Seidelmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Peter Kuipers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
This call will contain forward-looking statements including statements related to financial projections or other statements regarding Omnicell's plans, objectives, expectations, targets or outlook that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.
Q1 2022 Omnicell Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 28, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...