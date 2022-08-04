Q2 2022 Omnicell Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Omnicell, Inc.'s Q2 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Kathleen Nemeth, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Ms. Nemeth.



Kathleen Nemeth - Omnicell, Inc. - SVP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Omnicell Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, CEO and Founder; Scott Seidelmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Peter Kuipers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to financial projections or other statements regarding Omnicell's plans, objectives, expectations, targets or outlook and statements relating to the impact of the previously disclosed ransomware incidence that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. For