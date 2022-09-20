Omnicell to Host Investor Day Transcript

Sep 20, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Kathleen Nemeth - Omnicell, Inc. - SVP of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Kathleen Nemeth, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for Omnicell, and I'm delighted to welcome you to our 2022 Investor Day. There is a lot going on in Midtown Manhattan this week, which makes the fact that we are all able to be together extra special. I also want to welcome those of you who are joining us on the webcast today.



We have an exciting agenda planned for you this afternoon. In just a moment, you're going to hear from our visionary Chairman, CEO, President and Founder, Randall Lipps. Randall will talk about our vision, as I mentioned, our mission, our strategy and also the fact that we are celebrating 30 years this year as a company since our founding, but the reality is we are just getting started. And following Randall's presentation, Scott will come up and talk with you about our competitive positioning and provide a deeper dive on our advanced services portfolio. At that point, we will have a short break. After we finish break, Danny Sanchez will come up. Danny heads up our Enliven team, and Danny wil