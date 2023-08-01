Q2 2023 Omnicell Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Omnicell Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. Please note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Kathleen Nemeth, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.



Kathleen Nemeth - Omnicell, Inc. - SVP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Omnicell Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, CEO and Founder; and Nchacha Etta, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to financial projections or other statements regarding Omnicell's plans, strategy, objectives, goals, expectations, cost savings actions or outlook that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. For a more detailed description of the risks that impact these forward-looking statements, please r