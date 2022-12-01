Dec 01, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Ted Tenthoff - Piper Sandler - MD, Analyst



Good morning. My name is Ted Tenthoff. I'm a senior biotech analyst at Piper Sandler. And before I begin, I am required to point out certain disclosures regarding the relationship between Piper and our next presenting company, Omega, which are posted at the back of the room and also at the registration desk.



Omega is pioneering the development of a novel class of mRNA encoded medicines called Omega Epigenomic Controllers. What we see is target insulated genomic domains to correct expression of disease-causing genes. Omega is conducting the Phase-1/2 MYCHELANGELO study of OTX-2002 in liver cancer patients and have selected OTX-2101 as its next development candidate for lung cancer. Here from the company is Mahesh Karande, President and CEO; and also Tom McCauley, Chief Scientific Officer. Guys, thanks for being with us.



Mahesh Karande - Omega Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



Ted, Thank you. Thank you very much for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Piper