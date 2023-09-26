Sep 26, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Omega Therapeutics investor conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this call is being recorded at Omega's request.
I would now like to hand the call over to Eva Stroynowski, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Omega Therapeutics. Please go ahead.
Eva Stroynowski - Omega Therapeutics, Inc. - VP of IR
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss preliminary data from the ongoing MYCHELANGELO I study. As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements during today's presentation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to materially differ from those forecasted. Important disclosures about these statements and risks can be found in our most recent Form 10-Q on file with the SEC and available at sec.gov.
I'm joined on today's call by Mahesh Karande, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Thomas McCauley, Omega's Chief Scientific Officer. Follow
Omega Therapeutics Inc to Discuss Preliminary Data for OTX-2002 Call Transcript
Sep 26, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...