Jun 14, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Matthew Carlisle Sykes - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Welcome, everyone. I'm Matt Sykes, the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics analyst at Goldman Sachs. And have the pleasure of welcoming Drew Spaventa, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Singular Genomics. Drew, thank you very much for being here. I appreciate it. Maybe we can start with you kind of setting the stage for us a little bit. You've begun shipping the G4 instruments, which this quarter, which represents many years of hard work and preparation, which is exciting. So maybe you can reflect upon a few of the key accomplishments and then future goals for Singular as you look out over the course of this year.



Andrew Spaventa - Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Chairperson of the Board



Yes, absolutely. Thanks, and thanks for having me. I think we're 1 of the unique stories where if you look at our seed investment deck about 5 years ago. What we set out to do and put on that first slide is very similar to where we are today, which