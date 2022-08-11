Aug 11, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

John Newton Sourbeer - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Associate



Hi, and welcome to Day 3 of the UBS Genomics 2.0 conference. Kicking things off this morning with Singular Genomics. We have Drew and Dalen joining us today. And I think about a year ago today was your first fireside chat post-IPO. And happy to have you guys back here again this year.



Andrew Spaventa - Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Chairperson of the Board



It's good to be here. Thanks for having us.



Dalen Meeter - Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. - SVP of Finance & Head of Finance



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research AssociateSo maybe kick things off. Let's focus this a little bit on the earnings announcement that happened earlier in the week. So the company provided an earnings update and highlighted some issues that you're seeing less suppliers. Can you just maybe r