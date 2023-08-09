Q2 2023 Singular Genomics Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Philip Taylor - Gilmartin Group LLC - Associate



Thank you, operator. Presenting today are Singular Genomics' Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Drew Spaventa; and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Dalen Meeter. Earlier today, Singular Genomics released financial results for the 3 months ended June 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



