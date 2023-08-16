Aug 16, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

John Newton Sourbeer - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Associate



Welcome to our next fireside chat. I'm John Sourbeer, one of the UBS Life Sciences analyst. Joining me on stage is my co-coverage, Alysa Garcia. We're happy to host Singular Genomics here for our next fireside chat. With us today on stage is Drew Spaventa, Founder and CEO; and Dalen Meeter, who's Head of Finance. Thanks for joining us.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research AssociateSo maybe kick things off here. Let's start with the G4 launch. So you now have 11 commercial units in the field. Maybe you can provide some of the initial feedback from customers? Any learnings that you've now had over the last 3 quarters since the launch?- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Chairperson of the BoardYes, yes. And first of all, thanks for having us. It's good to be here. The G4 launch is underway at this point. Just to re