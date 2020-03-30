Mar 30, 2020 / NTS GMT

Mike Elliott - CEO Roadshow Media, Inc. - Moderator



Hi, I'm Mike Elliott, and you're watching CEORoadshow. Today, we're joined by Shai Lustgarten. He is President & CEO of OMNIQ, a provider of supply chain and artificial intelligence-based solutions that trades under ticker OMQS.



Good afternoon, Shai, and welcome to the show.



Shai Lustgarten - OMNIQ Corp. - Chairman and CEO



Good afternoon. Thank you very much.



Mike Elliott - CEO Roadshow Media, Inc. - Moderator



So let's kick things off by giving investors a quick overview of the company. What does OMNIQ do, and can you tell us a little bit about your background?



Shai Lustgarten - OMNIQ Corp. - Chairman and CEO



Yeah, sure. So OMNIQ provides solutions today to several industries through the machine vision technology that we developed in-house. We provide solutions to Fortune 500 customers, and today to the population as well, in three industries, main industries: public safety and safe city, to supply chain industry,