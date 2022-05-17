May 17, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Spring Into Action Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference. The next presenting company is OMNIQ Corp. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to turn the floor over to today's host, Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ Corp. Sir, the floor is yours.



Shai Lustgarten - OMNIQ Corp. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, sir. Appreciate everyone's time joining us on the call today for this presentation. I hope that everything works and you see the presentation. The first slide, of course, is of OMNIQ investor presentation. We had some tech problems and I apologize for the delay.



I'll quickly move. We got the company disclosure statement, of course. And I would like to mention that first of all, OMNIQ is an object identification company for whomever doesn't know the company. So just few description lines about that.



OMNIQ is an object identification company. We're doing it for several years now. We're using proprietary machine vision, patented technology.



We've got nine patents on our technology. These are algorithms that do image