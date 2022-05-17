May 17, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Spring Into Action Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference. The next presenting company is OMNIQ Corp. (Operator Instructions)
I'd now like to turn the floor over to today's host, Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ Corp. Sir, the floor is yours.
Shai Lustgarten - OMNIQ Corp. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you, sir. Appreciate everyone's time joining us on the call today for this presentation. I hope that everything works and you see the presentation. The first slide, of course, is of OMNIQ investor presentation. We had some tech problems and I apologize for the delay.
I'll quickly move. We got the company disclosure statement, of course. And I would like to mention that first of all, OMNIQ is an object identification company for whomever doesn't know the company. So just few description lines about that.
OMNIQ is an object identification company. We're doing it for several years now. We're using proprietary machine vision, patented technology.
We've got nine patents on our technology. These are algorithms that do image
Omniq Corp at MicroCap Rodeo: Spring Into Action -- Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference (Virtual) Transcript
May 17, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...