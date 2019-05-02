Old National Bancorp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Rebecca S. Skillman - Old National Bancorp - Lead Director



Good morning. We welcome stockholders who joined us here in the auditorium. We welcome stockholders who joined us through the webcast. I'm Becky Skillman, and on behalf of our Board, we thank you for your investments in the company and its people. This is your company, and we appreciate your faith and your confidence in Old National's leadership.



The Board is committed to driving long-term shareholder value, and we know that our time is best spent looking forward, always planning for the circumstances, and the opportunities that drive success for the company. And perhaps one of the most important tasks for any corporate Board is securing the CEO. In this past 4, 5 months, we realized that our ongoing multiyear succession planning served us very well when Bob Jones informed us of his plans to retire as the CEO.



Now after much due diligence, we could confidently move forward to appoint CFO, Jim Ryan as CEO. And we're also confident that this new leadership model will position the company and all stakeholders very well.



But