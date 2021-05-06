May 06, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to your Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Richard Vincent. Sir, the floor is yours.
Richard G. Vincent - Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary
Thank you, Melinda. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on the call this afternoon are our President and CEO, Dr. James Breitmeyer; and our Acting CMO, Dr. Edwina Baskin-Bey. We welcome all of you. Today's call includes a business update and discussion of our 2021 first quarter financial results, which will be followed by Q&A. Today's press release and a replay of today's earnings call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Oncternal's website for at least the next 30 days. We also filed our 10-Q for the first quarter 2021 earlier today.
Please note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the P
Q1 2021 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...