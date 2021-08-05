Aug 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce Richard Vincent, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.
Richard G. Vincent - Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary
Thank you, Daryl. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on this call this afternoon are our President and CEO, Dr. James Breitmeyer; and our CMO, Dr. Salim Yazji. We welcome all of you.
Today's call includes a business update, discussion of our 2021 second quarter financial results as well as our upcoming milestones, which will be followed by Q&A. Today's press release and a replay of today's earnings call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Oncternal's website for at least the next 30 days. We also filed our 10-Q for the second quarter of 2021 earlier today.
Please note that certain information discussed on today's call
Q2 2021 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...