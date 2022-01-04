Jan 04, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Welcome to the Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Analyst Investor Call.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Rich Vincent, CFO of Internal Therapeutics.



Richard G. Vincent - Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Thank you, Hilary. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on the call this afternoon are our President and CEO, Dr. James Breitmeyer; and our CMO, Dr. Salim Yazji. We welcome all of you, and are very pleased to provide a very important update regarding our recent FDA interactions and registrational Phase III study plans related to our lead clinical asset, zilovertamab. This update will be followed by Q&A. Today's press release and a replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Oncternal's website for at least the next 30 days. In addition, during today's call, we will be referring to our January 2022 corporate presentation that i