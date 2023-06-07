Jun 07, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. We'll get started now. Welcome to the Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference. It's my pleasure to introduce James Breitmeyer, the President and CEO of Oncternal Therapeutics. turn it over to you, James.



James Breitmeyer - Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, and thank you for your time and attention this afternoon. These are our forward-looking statements. Oncternal Therapeutics is a San Diego-based company that is developing products for patients with high unmet medical need, in particular, in hematology and in the area of prostate cancer.



I'm pleased to start my presentation today with the announcement that we opened and treated our first patient yesterday with an autologous ROR1 targeted CAR T therapy called ONCT-808. Right behind that, we have a novel small molecule for the treatment of men with prostate cancer that is resistant to current generation androgen receptor signaling inhibitors. And we also have a ROR1 targeted monoclonal antibody in development that we recently put on pau