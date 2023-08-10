Q2 2023 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Richard Vincent - Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, John. Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on the call this afternoon are our President and CEO, Dr. James Breitmeyer and our CMO, Dr. Salim Yazji. Today's call includes the business update and discussion of our second quarter ended June 30, 2023 financial results that were filed earlier today.



