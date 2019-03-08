Q4 2018 Oncolytics Biotech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our Fourth Quarter and 2018 Year-End Financial Results and Corporate Update Call. With me on the call this morning from Oncolytics are Dr. Matt Coffey, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kirk Look, Chief Financial Officer.



On today's call, Dr. Coffey will review our progress in 2018, provide an update on our clinical development plans and strategy, including our program in metastatic breast cancer that consists of our window of opportunity study and the planned Phase III registration study. We will also review other c