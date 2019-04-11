Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Apr 11, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Tim McCarthy - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - Account Manager



Good afternoon. My name is Tim McCarthy with LifeSci Advisors. I'm the relationship manager working here with Oncolytics Biotech. So welcome to the Oncolytics KOL presentation. We're going to be covering biomarkers and oncolytic viruses. And we have a great line up with a great KOL, and we're going to have Dr. Matt Coffey kick everything off.



Matthew C. Coffey - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, everyone. I'm Matt Coffey, and I know you're not here to listen to me speak today, so I'll be quick about it all. But what I'd like to do when I say your name, if you could just raise your hand so people in the crowd can see who you are.



Kirk Look, he is our Chief Financial Officer; Rita Laeufle -- Dr. Rita Laeufle is our Chief Medical Officer; Andrew de Guttadauro, Global Head of Business Development; Michael Moore, way in the back, Vice President Investor Relations; Grey Wilkinson, he's the gentleman responsible for a lot of work you'll see on the walls here. So if there are sp