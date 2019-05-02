Oncolytics Biotech Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Matthew C. Coffey - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Are we good? Thank you, everyone, for coming to the Annual General Meeting. I'll direct your attention to our forward-looking statements. Today's presentation is a little bit different. We are assuming because everyone here is likely a shareholder, that they probably know the story. So we wanted to talk more, a little bit about what the last 12 months have happened, the importance of the biomarker, what we are doing on BD. I'm going to invite my colleagues, Miss Allison Hagerman to come up and speak about the manufacturing. Andrew will be talking -- Andrew de Guttadauro will be talking about our BD efforts and what we're doing and how we are moving this forward, and how we're going to create a competitive environment. And finally, Mr. Look will be giving an overview of what's going on within the business of the organization.



Now pelareorep. Try not to think of it as a virus. I know this sounds counterintuitive. But what it is, it's an immune oncology (sic) [immuno-oncolytic] virus that is systemically delivered. And really