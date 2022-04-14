Apr 14, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Horizons in Oncology Conference with Oncolytics. Joining us from the Oncolytics team is Dr. Tom Heineman, the Chief Medical Officer from Oncolytics. I'm John Newman, one of the senior advising analysts here at Canaccord Genuity. We will be conducting a question-and-answer this morning with Dr. Heineman, but we will also be taking questions from the webcast.



Questions and Answers:

- Canaccord Genuity LLC - AnalystSo, Tom, good morning. Thank you very much for joining us. So I was wondering if you could begin by just giving us an overview of the pelareorep program, including the therapeutic settings where you think that this approach could be most effective. Thanks.- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - CMOYes, thank you, John, very much. I'm happy to be here. So as you know, our most advanced data using pelareorep in a clinical setting is in metastatic breast cancer.Notably